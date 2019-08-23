H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HR.UN shares. CIBC lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins downgraded H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.84, for a total transaction of C$150,744.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$991,260.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.51, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.96. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$18.94 and a 12-month high of C$23.66.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

