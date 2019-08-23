Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) Director Frederick A. Henderson Acquires 15,000 Shares

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,199 shares in the company, valued at $320,798.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HZN remained flat at $$4.01 during trading on Friday. 204,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,508. Horizon Global Corp has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 731.99% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Global Corp will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on shares of Horizon Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 404,930 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 57.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,689,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 614,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

