Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.46

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.46 and traded as high as $16.26. Horizon Bancorp shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 1,068 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $733.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46.

In related news, President James D. Neff acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,195.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 253,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 277.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 76.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 445.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

