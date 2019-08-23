Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report $53.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.80 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $42.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $202.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.30 million to $202.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $217.40 million, with estimates ranging from $216.10 million to $219.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

HBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, President James D. Neff bought 3,500 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,195.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 253,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,238.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,737,000 after buying an additional 99,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,659,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,185,000 after purchasing an additional 98,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,169,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.93. 125,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $20.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

