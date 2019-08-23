HOQU Price Tops $0.0043 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. HOQU has a market capitalization of $725,323.00 and approximately $3.86 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

