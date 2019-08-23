Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,566,000 after buying an additional 478,988 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 30,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

