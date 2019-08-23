Homrich & Berg Reduces Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Paypal were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,646,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Paypal by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.99.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.43. 60,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,091,206. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $3,332,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 523,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,191,274.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,134 shares of company stock worth $10,478,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

