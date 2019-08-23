Homrich & Berg Purchases Shares of 3,984 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,984 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

QCOM traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 182,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,026,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.