Homrich & Berg Purchases 2,689 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,034. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $79.47. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.