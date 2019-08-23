Homrich & Berg Purchases 117 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in American Water Works by 97.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 266,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $3,239,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $380,698.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,042,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,852 shares of company stock worth $4,090,814. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.59. The company had a trading volume of 85,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

