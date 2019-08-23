Homrich & Berg Invests $269,000 in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 115.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,515.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

AXNX has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

In related news, SVP Michael V. Williamson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $180,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $106,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,695 shares of company stock worth $458,663. Corporate insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

