Homrich & Berg Buys 331 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 34,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 474,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 11,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 67,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,269. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

