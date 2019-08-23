Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CEO James R. Barlow Purchases 730 Shares

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CEO James R. Barlow acquired 730 shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.35 per share, with a total value of $23,615.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HFBL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $32.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.58. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

