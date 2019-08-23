Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells $2,024,460.00 in Stock

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.47. 4,714,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,116. The stock has a market cap of $238.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $222.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

