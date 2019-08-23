HNI (NYSE:HNI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HNI Corporation provide products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI Corporation sell the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. HNI Corporation hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HNI. ValuEngine lowered shares of HNI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sidoti set a $45.00 target price on shares of HNI and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE HNI opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. HNI has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $44.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.22.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.13 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HNI will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. HNI’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HNI by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of HNI by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HNI by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

