HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 target price on shares of HMS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.19.

Shares of HMSY stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.12. 104,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. HMS has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.25 million. HMS had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 15.22%. HMS’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that HMS will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Lucia sold 12,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $395,529.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,735.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $37,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,337.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,821 shares of company stock valued at $21,381,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HMS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,572,000 after buying an additional 737,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HMS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,212,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,396,000 after buying an additional 406,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HMS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,629,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,182,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HMS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,613,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of HMS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,479,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,936,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

