HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Chairman William C. Lucia Sells 8,352 Shares

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Chairman William C. Lucia sold 8,352 shares of HMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $326,396.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HMSY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.70. 74,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,876. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. HMS had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the second quarter valued at about $46,427,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HMS by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,572,000 after purchasing an additional 737,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HMS by 218.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 487,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HMS by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,212,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,396,000 after purchasing an additional 406,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in HMS by 257.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 400,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HMS in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.86 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on HMS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

