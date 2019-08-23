Hive Project (HVN) Price Tops $0.0244 on Exchanges

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Hive Project token can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Hive Project has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hive Project has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00260422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.01306369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021697 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Hive Project

Hive Project was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. Hive Project’s official website is www.hive-project.net . Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net

Hive Project Token Trading

Hive Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

