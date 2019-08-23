Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Given a $29.00 Price Target by Nomura Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) received a $29.00 price target from equities researchers at Nomura in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NYSE HGV traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.91. 156,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,491. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,464.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9,136.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Lorber David A acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

