Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $447,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,543. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.71. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $168.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

