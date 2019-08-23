Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Boosts Position in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Veritex by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Veritex by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 378,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,140. Veritex Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $64,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,988.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Harper sold 1,800 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $46,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

