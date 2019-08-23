Hill Winds Capital LP Makes New $5.59 Million Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,000. American Homes 4 Rent makes up 4.5% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of American Homes 4 Rent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 492,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 44,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In related news, insider Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $1,240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

