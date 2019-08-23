Hill Winds Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000. Spirit Realty Capital comprises about 6.2% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.20% of Spirit Realty Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $111,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of SRC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.47. 7,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $487,571.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

