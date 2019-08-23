Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.65.

NASDAQ HIBB traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $16.24. 403,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,327. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

