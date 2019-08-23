Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.65.
NASDAQ HIBB traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $16.24. 403,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,327. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
