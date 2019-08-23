Hexx (HXX) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Hexx has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hexx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. Hexx has a total market capitalization of $780,906.00 and $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hexx alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,400.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.42 or 0.01868999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.11 or 0.03009990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00722520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00795507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00067211 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00493317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00135060 BTC.

Hexx Coin Profile

HXX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin . The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net . The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hexx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hexx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hexx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.