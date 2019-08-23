HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.26

Shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 8912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels/papers, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues.

