Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.87 and last traded at $37.06, 1,306,569 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,348,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $57.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,028.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,381,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,767,000 after acquiring an additional 490,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,156,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,172,000 after acquiring an additional 339,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,551,000 after acquiring an additional 81,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,028,000 after acquiring an additional 117,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 47,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

