HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HLE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.73 ($50.85).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €37.54 ($43.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.00. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a fifty-two week high of €52.65 ($61.22).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.