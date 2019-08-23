Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Down 10%

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.62 and last traded at $38.63, approximately 983,849 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 534,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

