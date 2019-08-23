Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Coverage Initiated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $42.94 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

