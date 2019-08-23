Healius Ltd (ASX:HLS) Insider Purchases A$77,150.00 in Stock

Healius Ltd (ASX:HLS) insider Robert Hubbard purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.09 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of A$77,150.00 ($54,716.31).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 620.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Healius Ltd has a 1-year low of A$2.19 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of A$3.32 ($2.35).

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Healius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Healius Limited provides various services and facilities to general practitioners, dentists, physiotherapists, specialists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Pathology, Medical Centres, and Imaging. The company offers diagnostic imaging services, such as X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, MRI, positron emission tomography, interventional radiology, and nuclear medicine services; and medical laboratory and pathology services.

