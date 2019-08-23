Head to Head Contrast: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) versus LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LendingClub has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.1% of Envestnet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Envestnet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of LendingClub shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and LendingClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -1.72% 9.15% 4.22% LendingClub -9.14% -2.67% -0.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and LendingClub’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $812.36 million 3.71 $5.76 million $1.25 46.16 LendingClub $694.81 million 1.69 -$128.30 million ($0.35) -38.60

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than LendingClub. LendingClub is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Envestnet and LendingClub, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 4 5 1 2.70 LendingClub 0 1 2 0 2.67

Envestnet presently has a consensus target price of $73.78, indicating a potential upside of 27.86%. LendingClub has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.38%. Given LendingClub’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LendingClub is more favorable than Envestnet.

Summary

Envestnet beats LendingClub on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. It also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

