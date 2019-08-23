HC Wainwright Increases Avino Silver & Gold Mines (CVE:ASM) Price Target to C$1.75

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (CVE:ASM) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.44 and a 12 month high of C$1.89.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a Canada-based resource company. It is focused on silver, gold, and copper exploration, extraction and processing. It extracts resources and processes a bulk concentrate at the San Gonzalo Mine and a copper concentrate from the Avino Mine, both of which are located on the Avino property in Durango, Mexico.

