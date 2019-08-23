HC Wainwright Increases Avino Silver & Gold Mines (CVE:ASM) Price Target to C$1.75

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (CVE:ASM) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.44 and a 12 month high of C$1.89.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
