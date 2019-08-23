HBZ coin (HBZ) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. HBZ coin has a market cap of $319,476.00 and $45,992.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitlish, Mercatox, HitBTC and Exmo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.58 or 0.04879747 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000269 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 984,184,086 tokens. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial . HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/# . HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bitlish, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

