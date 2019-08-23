Hansteen’s (HSTN) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hansteen from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 96 ($1.25) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Hansteen stock opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.16) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.14. Hansteen has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.50 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.97, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Hansteen’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

About Hansteen

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

