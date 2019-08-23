Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Halma stock remained flat at $$24.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

