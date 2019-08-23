H D Vest Advisory Services Purchases 5,047 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

H D Vest Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,569. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $52.29.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

In other Alliant Energy news, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

