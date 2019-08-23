H D Vest Advisory Services Purchases 2,587 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,756,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,091,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

