H D Vest Advisory Services Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.50. 183,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.53. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.