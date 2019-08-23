H D Vest Advisory Services Has $2.30 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

H D Vest Advisory Services raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.26. 590,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $103.65 and a one year high of $132.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.80.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

In related news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

