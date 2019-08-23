H D Vest Advisory Services Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

H D Vest Advisory Services raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Yum! Brands by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 248,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,535,000 after acquiring an additional 75,178 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $665,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,556 shares of company stock worth $6,741,879 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.04. The company had a trading volume of 242,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,644. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.46. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.39 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $138.00 price objective on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Edward Jones lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.65.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

