H D Vest Advisory Services Has $1.53 Million Stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

H D Vest Advisory Services reduced its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services owned 0.93% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52,322 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 94.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $197,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPKW stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.61. 2,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,759. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $35.36.

