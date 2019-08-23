H D Vest Advisory Services Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

H D Vest Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,802,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,809,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,744 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,322,000 after acquiring an additional 576,350 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 237,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,147,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $28.25. 163,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,782. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.54%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.