GXChain Reaches Market Cap of $63.02 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. GXChain has a total market cap of $63.02 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00009320 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io, Huobi and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,833,733 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Binance, DragonEX, BigONE, QBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.