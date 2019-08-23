GWM Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71,130 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

VDE opened at $75.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $108.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

