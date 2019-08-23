GWM Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $102.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 5,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,952 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.