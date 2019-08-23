GWM Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 90.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,596,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $547,679,000 after buying an additional 804,760 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,367,296 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $208,212,000 after buying an additional 649,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 802,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $122,208,000 after buying an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,820,000 after buying an additional 334,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,088 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $147,184,000 after buying an additional 217,216 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PXD opened at $122.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average of $145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $189.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. TheStreet cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

