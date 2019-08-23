GWM Advisors LLC Buys 170 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,993,000 after acquiring an additional 62,309 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 5,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $323.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $224.43 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 9.92%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer set a $390.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.50.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

