Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.50 and last traded at $95.91, 20,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,068,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Cowen set a $110.00 price target on Guardant Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.10. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.80.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 426,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $42,451,053.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $869,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 948,306 shares of company stock worth $94,997,713 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 151.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,814,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,624,000 after buying an additional 2,902,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 151.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,824,000 after buying an additional 1,741,472 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 301.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,753,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,713,000 after buying an additional 2,068,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 99.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,255,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,745,000 after buying an additional 1,122,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 23.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,028,000 after buying an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

