GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Stock Price Down 8.1%

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.58, approximately 533,794 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 596,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTT shares. Craig Hallum downgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research downgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on GTT Communications from $37.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GTT Communications from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $495.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $433.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.66 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Calder sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $30,009.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,332,367 shares in the company, valued at $34,468,334.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $9,597,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,087,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,424 and sold 20,597 shares valued at $280,508. Insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,954,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 51.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 177,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 60,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 21.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

